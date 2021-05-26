Pinder isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Pinder will get a breather after he went 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts across the last three games. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter while Stephen Piscotty starts in right field.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Slams three-run homer•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not starting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Back from injured list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Friday return possible•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes deep in second rehab game•