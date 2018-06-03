Athletics' Chad Pinder: Returns to bench role
Pinder is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Before hitting the bench Saturday, Pinder had started eight straight games for the Athletics, with the last three assignments coming at shortstop. With the primary option at that position, Marcus Semien, having since returned from paternity leave, Pinder will now settle back into a utility role and likely pick up only a handful of starts per week.
