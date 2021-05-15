Pinder is starting at shortstop and hitting seventh in the lineup Saturday against the Twins.
Pinder was activated from the injured list Friday, but he did not appear in the starting lineup. He'll bump Elvis Andrus to the bench.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Back from injured list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Friday return possible•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes deep in second rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hitless in first rehab game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Could return next weekend•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Rehab assignment imminent•