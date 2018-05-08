Athletics' Chad Pinder: Ropes two-bagger in Monday's loss
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.
The versatile utility man continues to consistently produce at the plate, as he's now hit safely in eight of his last 11 games. Pinder's bat carries some decent pop, but he could provide his OBP a boost from its current .344 figure with a bump in plate discipline -- he's walked just twice in 61 plate appearances, while also racking up a bloated 36.1 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like you're roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...