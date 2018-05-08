Pinder went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Astros on Monday.

The versatile utility man continues to consistently produce at the plate, as he's now hit safely in eight of his last 11 games. Pinder's bat carries some decent pop, but he could provide his OBP a boost from its current .344 figure with a bump in plate discipline -- he's walked just twice in 61 plate appearances, while also racking up a bloated 36.1 percent strikeout rate.