Pinder went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 13-2 win at Baltimore.

Pinder had his first three-hit game of the season as he received the start in left field and batted fifth Tuesday. The 27-year-old is seeing semi-regular starts in the utility role and is slashing .308/.333/.538 in 39 at-bats.

