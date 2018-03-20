Athletics' Chad Pinder: Second homer of spring Monday
Pinder went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-1 Cactus League loss to the Dodgers.
He also made his first start at first base, where he's expected to back up Matt Olson this season if Mark Canha is left off the roster. Pinder has been serviceable at the plate this spring, hitting .250 with a pair of homers and three RBI across 44 plate appearances over 15 games. His ability to fill in at multiple spots in the infield and respectable pop (31 extra-base hits over 308 plate appearances in 2017) are likely to afford him a decent amount of opportunity in the coming season.
