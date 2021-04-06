Pinder (knee) was moved to the 10-day injured list Monday.
Pinder was diagnosed with a left knee sprain Sunday and will miss at least the next 10 days while on the mend. The Athletics recalled A.J. Puk in a corresponding move.
