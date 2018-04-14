Athletics' Chad Pinder: Set for rehab assignment
Pinder (knee) will go on a minor-league rehab assignment Saturday and Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list Monday and if all goes well in the minors he may be activated. The 26-year-old should resume his role as a super-utility player for the Athletics upon his return.
