Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder will start at second base Friday against the Angels, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder earned his spot in Oakland's Opening Day lineup with a hot spring, and if he carries that success over to the regular season, he could see steady at-bats at the keystone, especially against lefties. The announcement represents a notable development for the Franklin Barreto-Tony Kemp duo and their respective fantasy managers, considering the pair was expected to constitute a near everyday platoon at second. Pinder did begin taking more reps at second base earlier in summer camp, however, and Martin Gallegos of MLB.com notes the versatile utility man continued swinging the bat well in Tuesday's exhibition against the Giants with a two-run triple while drawing the start at second base.