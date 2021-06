Pinder is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

While Ramon Laureano (hip) has been on the injured list, Pinder has seemingly settled into a platoon with Tony Kemp in the final everyday spot in the Oakland outfield. As the right-handed hitter of the two, Pinder projects to see lesser portion of the timeshare. With right-hander Matt Peacock on the hill for Arizona, Pinder will be on the bench for the fourth time in six games.