Pinder is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Pinder is 3-for-17 with six strikeouts over his past five appearances and finds himself on the bench for the second consecutive contest. Luis Barrera will man left field in his absence Tuesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: On bench for evening game•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Not starting Thursday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Tending to knuckle injury•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Continues timely hitting Monday•