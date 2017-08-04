Pinder is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Pinder will head to the bench following back-to-back starts -- one start in left field in one in right. He racked up four total hits in those two starts, bringing his season line to .247/.302/.487 in 170 plate appearances. It looks like he will see semi-regular starts while rotating between the middle-infield and outfield positions.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast