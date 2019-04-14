Athletics' Chad Pinder: Sitting out Sunday
Pinder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Pinder had started six of the Athletics' last seven games, notching 10 hits -- including four for extra bases -- in 26 at-bats while scoring eight runs and plating four more. The utility man doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role, but the Athletics won't struggle to find ways to keep him in the lineup at least semi-regularly while he wields a hot bat.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Goes yard Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Scores three runs•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Racks up three RBI in defeat•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Healthy, despite late scratch•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Knocks in three during win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...