Pinder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Pinder had started six of the Athletics' last seven games, notching 10 hits -- including four for extra bases -- in 26 at-bats while scoring eight runs and plating four more. The utility man doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role, but the Athletics won't struggle to find ways to keep him in the lineup at least semi-regularly while he wields a hot bat.