Pinder is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder has started five of the last six games for the A's, hitting a blazing 9-for-22 in that stretch, but will get a day to clear his head after going 0-for-5 in Tuesday's series opener. His value as a utility player should allow him to garner more playing time as the season winds down, especially if he stays hot at the plate.

