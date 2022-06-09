Pinder isn't in the lineup Thursday against Cleveland due to neck stiffness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder drew starts in the last six games but is dealing with a stiff neck ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Guardians. However, the issue doesn't appear to be a significant concern, as manager Mark Kotsay said that the outfielder is available off the bench, if needed.
