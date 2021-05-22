Pinder went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Pinder slammed a three-run long shot off Mike Mayers with two outs in the seventh inning to give the Athletics the lead. This was his first three-hit and three RBI game this season. The 29-year-old spent over a month on the injured list with a knee injury and has only played in 10 games. In 31 plate appearances, he is slashing .300/.323/.600.