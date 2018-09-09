Athletics' Chad Pinder: Slaps 11th homer
Pinder went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Rangers.
Pinder delivered a solo homer off Martin Perez in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the A's up 5-4. The homer was his first since July 13 and just his 11th on the season after he hit 15 in nine fewer games in 2017. Pinder is now hitting a respectable .273/.304/.500 with a homer and two doubles through six games this month.
