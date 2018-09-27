Pinder went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Pinder was one of four Athletics to leave the yard in the six-run win, as he provided his third long ball of September. The versatile 26-year-old has continued to see regular playing time due to his ability to fill in at multiple positions, and Wednesday's round tripper leaves him just two shy of equaling the career-best figure he established in his rookie 2017 campaign.