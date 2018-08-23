Athletics' Chad Pinder: Slumping since DL return
Pinder is hitting just .148 (4-for-27) with no extra-base hits and just one RBI over 35 plate appearances since returning from a disabled list stint on Aug. 7.
Even with Pinder's 2-for-3 night against the Rangers on Wednesday, his recent performance at the plate leaves plenty to be desired. The utility infielder has been seeing fairly regular playing time, but his August numbers are in stark contrast to the .310 average he generated last month prior to a July 28 auto accident that left him with a lacerated elbow.
