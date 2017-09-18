Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks 15th homer in win
Pinder went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.
The multi-hit effort was a welcome sight for Pinder's fantasy owners, who'd seen him go just 1-for-21 over the previous six games in which he'd registered at least one at-bat. However, the 25-year-old does have three homers and nine RBI through 13 games in September.
