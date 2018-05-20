Pinder went 2-for-4 with a grand slam against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

With two outs and the bases loaded in a three-run game in the bottom of the eighth, Pinder launched a go-ahead grand slam off Tyler Clippard. The utility man has shown a good amount of power so far this season, with four homers and a .507 slugging percentage in 82 plate appearances.

