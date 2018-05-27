Athletics' Chad Pinder: Smacks fifth homer Saturday
Pinder went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Pinder closed out the scoring on the night with a 424-foot shot to left center in the eighth, his first round tripper since May 19. The 26-year-old has now compiled seven of his 12 RBI on the season over the last six games, and his mammoth 35.4 percent strikeout rate is being significantly offset by a robust .392 BABIP. When the latter figure inevitably sees at least a bit of a drop, Pinder's overall numbers could therefore suffer if he's unable to appreciably improve his contact rate.
