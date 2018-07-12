Pinder went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run, two walks and a run in a win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Pinder's fourth-inning round tripper blew the game open for the Athletics, doubling their lead to 6-0 at the time. The 26-year-old drew the start in place of Stephen Piscotty (wrist), and he continues to see relatively regular playing time due to his ability to fill in at multiple positions.