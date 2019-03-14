Pinder went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two runs overall in a 12-11 Cactus League victory over the Cubs on Wednesday.

Yet another successful day at the plate for Pinder pushed his spring average to an impressive .355, while the two runs he pushed across boosted his RBI total to 11. The versatile 26-year-old is increasingly pushing for additional playing time this coming regular season, with Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com reporting that a slight tweak Pinder made to shorten his swing has been paying handsome dividends. Additionally, manager Bob Melvin notes that Pinder has impressed him on the defensive end of things as well after recently adding the outfield to an already diverse positional resume. "The transition he made to the outfield is as seamless as anybody I've seen for a guy who has basically been an infielder most of his career," Melvin said. "He is that patch guy for us that can play anywhere. He's got a great throwing arm, and his at-bats have been consistent. At some point in time, this guy is going to force his way into being an everyday player."