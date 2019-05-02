Pinder went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The valued utility man had gone 1-for-14 over his previous four games, so Wednesday's effort represented a return to the type of production Pinder regularly generated during the majority of April. The 27-year-old hit .306 overall during the month despite the aforementioned downturn, churning out eight multi-hit tallies overall. Pinder figures to continue earning regular playing time through both his vast positional versatility and his solid bat.