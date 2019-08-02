Pinder, who went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a win over the Brewers on Thursday, has an extra-base hit in each of his last three starts.

Pinder's homer was his first since July 17, but it followed a pair of doubles in each of his prior two starts. The versatile utility asset is currently seeing time in the outfield with Ramon Laureano (lower leg) on the injured list, and his considerable positional versatility should continue affording him fairly regular playing time down the stretch.