Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starting for Chapman
Pinder will start at third base and bat seventh Thursday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He'll pick up his second start of the series, this time replacing Matt Chapman (head), who is being withheld from the day game for precautionary reasons. Pinder has gone 2-for-30 (.067 average) over his 12 games and should fill nothing more than short-side platoon role for Oakland once Chapman returns to action.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Keeps putting good wood on ball•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Productive at plate in win•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Delivers three-run blast•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Squaring up in recent games•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Filling in for Laureano•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Productive in narrow win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...