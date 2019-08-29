Pinder will start at third base and bat seventh Thursday against the Royals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll pick up his second start of the series, this time replacing Matt Chapman (head), who is being withheld from the day game for precautionary reasons. Pinder has gone 2-for-30 (.067 average) over his 12 games and should fill nothing more than short-side platoon role for Oakland once Chapman returns to action.