Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starts for first time in six games
Pinder will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Reds.
Pinder will rejoin the lineup after spending the past five games on the bench, marking his longest stretch of the season without a start. With Matt Olson returning from the injured list earlier this week, Khris Davis (hip) expected back in action within a few days and Jurickson Profar's bat beginning to heat up, Pinder's playing-time outlook is unlikely to improve in the near future.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...