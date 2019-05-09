Pinder will start in left field and bat seventh Thursday against the Reds.

Pinder will rejoin the lineup after spending the past five games on the bench, marking his longest stretch of the season without a start. With Matt Olson returning from the injured list earlier this week, Khris Davis (hip) expected back in action within a few days and Jurickson Profar's bat beginning to heat up, Pinder's playing-time outlook is unlikely to improve in the near future.

