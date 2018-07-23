Athletics' Chad Pinder: Starts in left field Monday
Pinder (wrist) will man left field and bat second against Texas on Monday.
Pinder took a seat during Sunday's series finale versus the Giants due to a sore wrist that he suffered in a collision at home plate in Saturday's victory. There shouldn't be any concern over his status moving forward as the Athletics are about to play 10 games in as many days.
