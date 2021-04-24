Pinder (knee) resumed a running progression Wednesday but still isn't back to full baseball activities, the Associated Press reports.
Pinder also resumed hitting off a machine and throwing approximately a week ago, so he continues to check off boxes in his recovery. The versatile 29-year-old has been on the injured list since April 5, and at this point, it appears he'll be hard-pressed to return to action before the calendar flips to May.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Resumes throwing, hitting•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Nearing baseball activity•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Hasn't resumed baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Sent to 10-day IL•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Suffers sprained knee•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Exits after collision with wall•