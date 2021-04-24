Pinder (knee) resumed a running progression Wednesday but still isn't back to full baseball activities, the Associated Press reports.

Pinder also resumed hitting off a machine and throwing approximately a week ago, so he continues to check off boxes in his recovery. The versatile 29-year-old has been on the injured list since April 5, and at this point, it appears he'll be hard-pressed to return to action before the calendar flips to May.

More News