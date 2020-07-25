Pinder will remain in the lineup Saturday against the Angels, batting eighth and playing second base.

Preseason reports suggested that Tony Kemp and Franklin Barreto would platoon at the keystone, but it's now been Pinder in the lineup for both of the season's first two games. It's likely significant that he started against a lefty (Andrew Heaney) on Opening Day and against a righty (Dylan Bundy) in this contest, indicating that he could be something close to a true starter at the position going forward rather than simply a part-time option.