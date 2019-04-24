Pinder went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and two runs in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

Pinder's second straight multi-hit effort and seventh overall in April served as the latest installment in his red-hot start to the season. The versatile 27-year-old is now hitting .314 across his first 74 plate appearances, and his production Tuesday pushed his April average to a blistering .358. Given his offensive success and considerable positional versatility, Pinder looks poised to continue enjoying regular playing time.