Athletics' Chad Pinder: Stays hot with four-hit game
Pinder went 4-for-5 with a double, a homer, three runs and two RBI in Sunday's wild 11-10 win over the Angels.
Pinder was crucial in erasing a five-run deficit through six innings, as he followed up a seventh-inning solo homer with an RBI single in the eighth. The middle infielder is in the midst of a torrid stretch, going 9-for-17 over the past four games. His season line is up to .264/.315/.521 as a result.
