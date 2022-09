Pinder entered Tuesday's loss to Atlanta as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fifth inning and remained in the game at third base and subsequently left field, going 2-for-2 with a three-run home run.

Pinder delivered his big blast during his pinch-hit at-bat, driving in Dermis Garcia and Sean Murphy to knot the game at 9-9 at the time. The veteran had been hitting just .205 over the 40 plate appearances he'd logged in the 14 games prior to Tuesday, and the homer was his first since Aug. 9.