Pinder is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Pinder will take a seat after he went 8-for-30 with two home runs, two doubles, eight RBI and three additional runs while starting in eight of the Athletics' first 10 games out of the All-Star break. The Athletics don't have a clear-cut everyday position available for Pinder at the moment, but he should continue to pick up a handful of starts per week as a super-utility man.