Pinder is hitting .077 (1-for-13) with a double, an RBI, four walks, a hit by pitch, a stolen base and three runs over his first seven Cactus League games.

The ultra-versatile utility asset has still found a way to make an impact despite the lone hit, and Pinder's established track record against big-league pitching supports the notion the early struggles will pass. The 28-year-old is a good fit within the Athletics roster because of his ability to fill in at every position except catcher, and he's flashed solid pop with 101 extra-base hits (including 44 home runs) across 367 career games.