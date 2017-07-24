Athletics' Chad Pinder: Struggling at plate in rehab starts
Pinder (hamstring), who went 0-for-3 with a walk in Triple-A Nashville's loss to New Orleans on Sunday, is 2-for-13 with a solo home run and two walks over four rehab games with the Sounds.
The rehabbing infielder may be struggling with his offense, but he's suffered no setbacks with his hamstring and remains on track to potentially return for next weekend's series versus the Twins. Pinder will likely find playing time a bit scarcer when he returns now that Marcus Semien is back and handling the shortstop position on any everyday basis. However, a move of Jed Lowrie before the trade deadline would open up ample opportunity at second base.
