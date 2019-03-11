Pinder, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run in a 5-4 Cactus League win over the Giants on Sunday, is hitting .345 with one home run and nine RBI over 29 spring at-bats.

The versatile 26-year-old appears primed for his best season yet if his productive spring is any indication. Pinder slashed .258/.332/.436 across 333 plate appearances in 2018, with those numbers partly comprised of 26 extra-base hits (12 doubles, one triple, 13 home runs). Pinder put in time at all positions except catcher and pitcher last season, with left field serving as his most frequent landing spot. Another super-utility role likely awaits in 2019, although Pinder's seemingly improved bat could potentially force manager Bob Melvin's hand in terms of finding ways to get him into the lineup more frequently.