Pinder sustained a right hamstring strain during Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers and is likely to be placed on the injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old apparently sustained the injury during the matinee when he remained in the game after serving as a pinch hitter. Pinder likely will be evaluated again Sunday before the team makes any move official, but a move to the injured list would sidelined him until at least Sept. 23. Matt Chapman (hip) will undergo surgery and is out for the season, leaving Vimael Machin to receive significant playing time at third base for the A's.