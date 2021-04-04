Pinder suffered a left knee sprain Sunday against the Astros and will get an MRI Monday, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.

It would seem that a stint on the 10-day injured list will be forthcoming, but the A's won't make any roster moves until they get the results of the MRI. Pinder seemed primed to take on a pretty prominent role after getting off to a great start, so the timing here is pretty regrettable. Ka'ai Tom and Tony Kemp should see extra playing time in the short term.