Pinder went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Astros.
Pinder has enjoyed a resurgent July, batting .302 with four homers (including two grand slams) and 17 RBI in 15 contests this month. The 30-year-old's big blast in the third inning was all the offense the Athletics needed to secure Tuesday's win. The utility man is now slashing .247/.272/.418 with nine long balls, 33 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases through 68 games this year. He's drawn much of his recent playing time in left field or at first base, though the hot hitting should go a long way to keeping him in the lineup against both lefties and righties.
