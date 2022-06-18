site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Takes seat Saturday
Pinder isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Pinder will get a breather after he went 2-for-8 with a run, an RBI and three strikeouts over the last two games. Luis Barrera is starting in right field and batting eighth.
