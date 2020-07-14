Pinder is getting a solid amount of practice time at second base during summer camp workouts, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Pinder has deservedly earned a reputation as a true jack-of-all trades asset, playing every position except pitcher and catcher since his 2016 big-league debut. That includes 71 games at second base over four seasons, but Pinder notes he still needs work on handling quick-developing double-play situations effectively from the perspective of a second baseman. The 28-year-old has therefore been focusing on being on the right side of the base and turning those plays quickly from the keystone, in anticipation of the extra playing time at the position manager Bob Melvin has already indicated he'll likely see during the 60-game campaign. On the offensive end of things, Pinder has been showing well early in workouts, slugging a home run during Saturday night's intrasquad game and consistently getting good wood on the ball overall.