Pinder is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers due to a small laceration on one of his knuckles, Dawn Klemish of MLB.com reports.

Pinder and Elvis Andrus collided with one another in the field at one point during Athletics' 6-0 loss in Game 1, but both players were able to remain in the contest. Manager Mark Kotsay said following Game 1 that Pinder -- who went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the contest -- was allowed to stay in the game after clearing the concussion protocol, according to Kawahara. However, Pinder will be monitored while he tends to the hand injury, which will keep him on the bench for at least the second half of the doubleheader.