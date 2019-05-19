Athletics' Chad Pinder: Third straight start
Pinder will start in left field and bat third Sunday against the Tigers.
Pinder will be rewarded with a third straight start after slugging home runs in both of the last two days. His favorable lineup spot and career 124 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers makes him an appealing selection for DFS lineups with southpaw Gregory Soto on the hill for Detroit.
