Pinder went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

Pinder's sixth-inning two-bagger plated Sean Murphy to bring the Athletics within a run at the time. The veteran utility asset's multi-hit effort was his first since July 1 and extended his hitting streak to four games, a stretch during which he's gone 6-for-16 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.