Pinder went 3-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Twins on Saturday.

It was a much-needed offensive breakout for Pinder, who's been mired in an extended slump since returning from the disabled list earlier in August. He's now generated a pair of multi-hit efforts in his last two starts, certainly a good way to start climbing out of his current offensive hole. The next step will be for Pinder to start generating more impactful hits, as he's yet to log an extra-base hit and has just one RBI during the current month.