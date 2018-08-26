Athletics' Chad Pinder: Three-hit night in win
Pinder went 3-for-4 with two runs in a win over the Twins on Saturday.
It was a much-needed offensive breakout for Pinder, who's been mired in an extended slump since returning from the disabled list earlier in August. He's now generated a pair of multi-hit efforts in his last two starts, certainly a good way to start climbing out of his current offensive hole. The next step will be for Pinder to start generating more impactful hits, as he's yet to log an extra-base hit and has just one RBI during the current month.
More News
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Slumping since DL return•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Draws walk in return to action•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Back from disabled list•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Tuesday return confirmed•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Ramping up baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Chad Pinder: Making progress since auto accident•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...