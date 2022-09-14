Pinder went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers.

Pinder has been all or nothing at the plate lately -- he's gone 5-for-21 with a pair of multi-hit efforts over his last nine games. The utility man's productive game Tuesday lifted his season slash line to .237/.263/.391 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 34 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases through 340 plate appearances. His versatility affords him more than just a platoon role, but the righty hitter doesn't have a clear path to a true everyday role.