Pinder will be the team's utility player with Adam Rosales having been traded to the Diamondbacks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pinder was just activated from the 10-day DL on Monday after a five-week absence, and prior to Rosales' departure, his role was somewhat murky due to Marcus Semien having returned from his wrist injury during Pinder's absence. However, manager Bob Melvin emphasized that Pinder will take over Rosales' former utility role, but added that the rookie will see more playing time than the latter typically did and eventually be an everyday player.