Athletics' Chad Pinder: To fill utility role
Pinder will be the Athletics' utility player with Adam Rosales having been traded to the Diamondbacks on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Pinder was just activated from the 10-day DL on Monday after a five-week absence, and prior to Rosales' departure, his role was somewhat murky due to Marcus Semien having returned from his wrist injury during Pinder's absence. However, manager Bob Melvin emphasized that Pinder will take over Rosales' former utility role, adding that the rookie will see more playing time than the departed veteran typically did, with an eye on him eventually becoming an everyday player.
